105th Legislative District

On March 17, voters in the Bloomington-Normal area will have the opportunity to once again vote for Dan Brady for state representative, and I hope they do. No one works harder than Dan for this community. Dan has earned the respect of his colleagues as well as he continues to serve as the deputy Republican leader and as the Republican spokesperson on the Appropriations Higher Education Committee. His work in support of Illinois State University has been well documented.
More importantly, Dan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping others in the community. He is ever present at community events and he is always willing to listen to constituent concerns. We need more people like Dan representing our interests in Springfield rather than their own. I urge you to vote for Dan for state representative in the 105th District.
Marty Hickman, Bloomington