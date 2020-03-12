We are enthusiastically supporting Dan Brady for state representative in the 105th Legislative District.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan is a local representative who understands the people he represents and is driven to meet the needs of all his constituents. His voting record supports education, limiting government, lowering taxes, and helping families and small business owners. Dan listens to voters for their thoughts and opinions. He is a hard, diligent worker for the people.
Dan is involved in numerous legislative committees to work for the good of the people he represents. You can be sure your voice is well represented in Springfield. Vote for Dan Brady!
Dan and Mindy Laken, Normal