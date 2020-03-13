I’m writing to express my support of Dan Brady’s re-election for state representative of the 105th Legislative District. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Dan for many years and am always impressed with his attentiveness to the people of our community. Dan is a man of action who is always listening to the needs of those around him, providing assistance with a caring nature and a servant’s heart.

As the parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I’m most grateful for Dan’s active involvement in the Special Commission on Special Needs. He was instrumental in forming legislation to help local law enforcement obtain information to assist them in responding to calls involving individuals with special needs.

This community and country need more individuals like Dan, who lead with caring, kindness and intelligence. For these reasons Dan Brady has my confidence as representative and my vote on March 17!

Lisa Jewell, Bloomington

