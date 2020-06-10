Thank you, police, for your protection
Thank you, police, for your protection

Letters to the editor

Thank you, Bloomington and Normal police departments, for standing strong the weekend of May 30 against the protesters/looters.

Thank you for your courage and strength. We could have woken up to a much different city, such as Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, and others. Instead, you stood strong and protected our community, our businesses, and citizens.

Thank you again for your protection. You deserve every dollar you earn and then some.

Mary Fitzgerald, Bloomington

