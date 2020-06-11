Thanks for signs that brighten world
Thanks for signs that brighten world

Letters to the editor

Heartfelt thanks!

During these last few months of craziness and isolation, bike rides on the Constitution Trail have provided a wonderful escape; what a true gift the trail is to our community! Thank you to the city of Bloomington, town of Normal, Friends of the Constitution Trail, and all those involved in trail maintenance.

Additionally, special appreciation goes out to the anonymous crafters who have brightened the trail with hand-knit hearts on the benches and bridges near uptown Normal. They bring smiles and serve as a simple and much-needed reminder of hope, love and kindness in our complicated world.

Laurie Diekhoff, Bloomington

