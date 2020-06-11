The rights of all are at stake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I find it very moving, watching thousands and thousands of peaceful young people, black and white together — at last, white! — in city after city. Marching, marching day after day, just to make sure America will listen. Rejecting looters, they ask for justice reform. Martin Luther King — and Jesus — would be proud.

Local peaceful protests are exactly what’s needed. Local police, not Washington, D.C., are responsible for police policies. Police policies reflect community attitudes, as do individual racist officers. So, locals need to address both policy reform and community attitudes — and strengthen our fine new Bloomington police complaint committee. Just two cases in three years. The complaint committee I worked with around 1997 had 10 cases in its four years.

The difference? My committee had no direct police connection. So our anonymous complainants felt safe. Today's committee could get more complaints by having two options: one, report complaint information to police anonymously; and the other, follow the current process that involves police throughout.