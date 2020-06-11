I find it very moving, watching thousands and thousands of peaceful young people, black and white together — at last, white! — in city after city. Marching, marching day after day, just to make sure America will listen. Rejecting looters, they ask for justice reform. Martin Luther King — and Jesus — would be proud.
Local peaceful protests are exactly what’s needed. Local police, not Washington, D.C., are responsible for police policies. Police policies reflect community attitudes, as do individual racist officers. So, locals need to address both policy reform and community attitudes — and strengthen our fine new Bloomington police complaint committee. Just two cases in three years. The complaint committee I worked with around 1997 had 10 cases in its four years.
The difference? My committee had no direct police connection. So our anonymous complainants felt safe. Today's committee could get more complaints by having two options: one, report complaint information to police anonymously; and the other, follow the current process that involves police throughout.
Safety is essential. Police complaints can be dangerous for black citizens. My MiCAP (Minority Complaints About Police) complainant wrote one, and found himself followed and stopped, his home and family harassed, and finally handed a false felony charge and trial, with an all-white jury. He lost. We couldn’t even find a lawyer to take his remaining civil case against the police.
No wonder black citizens fear to make complaints!
I hope these brave young people will persuade America to accept effective complaint systems and needed reform. The rights of all are at stake.
Barbara Findley Stuart, Normal
