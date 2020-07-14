Thieves should look for their own items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between July 2 and July 4, I had a hanging and a potted silk plant taken from my front yard. I am a 74-year-old senior citizen on a fixed income. I go to garage sales and pick up items that have been disposed of at the curb. I cannot afford to buy items new.

I have people stop and admire my yard daily. Why can’t you person or persons do the same as I do and look for items instead of stealing them?

I had the same thing happen last year. I had two large cement geese taken and broken up down the block. I reported it to the police. They told me to get cameras and mount them on my house. I explained to them I am a senior citizen and cannot afford to do so. I do have a no trespassing sign in my front yard.

Lawrence Ernst, Bloomington

