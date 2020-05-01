Those who supply food need assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What, no bacon?

As COVID-19 spreads amongst meatpacking workers, there is fear of a meat shortage. With the Defense Production Act invoked, workplace safety should be the priority.

Meatpacking workers are among the most ignored in the U.S. It is a heavily immigrant workforce and low paid. Human Rights Watch has the U.S. meatpacking industry on its watch list because of the abominable conditions. In writing his famous 1905 novel "The Jungle," Upton Sinclair hoped to expose workers’ conditions. The 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act resulted, but with little changes for packinghouse workers. Sinclair supposedly said, “I aimed for the public’s heart, and I hit it in the stomach.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for meatpacking workers in 2019 was $14.05 an hour. Pushed to work at high speeds in a cold environment, meat packing has a higher accident rate than industrial work.