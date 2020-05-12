Time to move on beyond Trump

Donald Trump’s assessment of his response to this pandemic on May 5, 2020: “I think in a certain way, maybe our best work has been on what we’ve done with COVID-19.” It saddens me that this is the best our country can do in this time of great distress.
Effective leaders unite, encourage their constituents to higher performance, and learn from mistakes. In his opinion, he is so much “smarter than all the generals,” he alone must make every decision. He’s appointed some decent people in leadership roles, but they couldn’t work with him. He’s most comfortable with men whose main attribute is the ability to nod their heads in approval, like his vice president. There can be no learning from mistakes as he never makes a mistake!
Donald Trump’s leadership during this pandemic is illustrated best by a deep black hole. He pops his head out occasionally to check the political climate and then does what he only knows: he says how unfairly he’s been treated, shares nonsensical treatment ideas and casts blame.
United we stand, divided we fall. Let’s use this crisis to unite as Americans who believe that we can and must do better, who believe that all people deserve a chance and who believe that we are stronger together. This trial with a billionaire businessman attempting to be the president of these United States has failed. It has gone on far too enough and it’s time to move on.
Roger Hellman, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!