Time to rethink pretrial money bond
0 comments

Time to rethink pretrial money bond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Governor Pritzker recently advocated abolishing money bond in Illinois. In reaction, Sheriff Sandage said that he is opposed. Sandage claimed that doing so would allow people to commit crimes. This is untrue, because judges always have the power to order people to be detained pretrial if they are judged a danger to the community.

If a judge orders money bond, it means they have determined the person can be safely released. While the ostensible purpose of bail is to guarantee that people will keep their court dates, research overwhelmingly shows that most people show up to their court dates and do not get rearrested when they are free pretrial.

Over 50% of people in McLean County jail are there pretrial because they can’t afford bail. It is a grave injustice to imprison people before they have been convicted of anything; to punish people awaiting trial only because they are poor. It can cause innocent people to lose their jobs, their housing, or even custody of their children. Pretrial detention should be limited to those who require it for safety reasons.

Pretrial incarceration can lead to people pleading guilty to a crime they did not commit just so they can get out of jail and back to their jobs and families. Federal courts and the Illinois state juvenile system have worked for decades without any use of money bond. As Governor Pritzker urges, Illinois needs to end money bond in county jails.

Julie Prandi, Bloomington

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

Knowledge will empower you
Letters

Knowledge will empower you

Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to honor his oath to God and country by voting to convict Trump, while the other 52 spineless GOP …

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Term limits are best defined by voting! When state Rep. Dan Brady first ran for elected office, he beat a 20-year incumbent. This was accompli…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

David Paul Blumenshine is the change that is needed in Illinois. He stands up for the people of Illinois and puts them first before his own agenda.

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News