Time to rethink pretrial money bond

Governor Pritzker recently advocated abolishing money bond in Illinois. In reaction, Sheriff Sandage said that he is opposed. Sandage claimed that doing so would allow people to commit crimes. This is untrue, because judges always have the power to order people to be detained pretrial if they are judged a danger to the community.

If a judge orders money bond, it means they have determined the person can be safely released. While the ostensible purpose of bail is to guarantee that people will keep their court dates, research overwhelmingly shows that most people show up to their court dates and do not get rearrested when they are free pretrial.

Over 50% of people in McLean County jail are there pretrial because they can’t afford bail. It is a grave injustice to imprison people before they have been convicted of anything; to punish people awaiting trial only because they are poor. It can cause innocent people to lose their jobs, their housing, or even custody of their children. Pretrial detention should be limited to those who require it for safety reasons.