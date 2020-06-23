Time to stand up to destroyers of history

When are the real people of the United States going to stand up and say enough to these young thugs and idiots who are tearing down all the history and statues? Hardly any of them ever served or done anything to better this country; all they did is cry and complain and let someone else do the bleeding and dying.
I would remind them all of this: those who want to destroy history are destined to repeat it in the future. I ask all real Americans to stand up, ignore the lying elected idiots and start to take our great country back because I for one have had it up to here.
E A Garee, LeRoy
