Time to take back House, Senate

Back when Bill O'Reilly was still on Fox News, he used to run a segment on his show called, "What the heck just happened?"

Warren's campaign has just died of a severe overdose of "wokeness."

What we have left is a field consisting of an avowed Democratic Socialist [translation: Communist sympathizer] vs. a man who has trouble remembering what day it is, what state he is in, what office he's running for, or which woman standing beside him is his wife. And the radical moderates of the Democrat party and their slipstream media cohorts are doing their best to ignore Joe Biden's problems, both past and present.

How the heck can either of these two have any hope of withstanding the withering onslaught of President Trump's energy, sharp wit, or offer any valid rebuttal of his record of accomplishment in any debate during the upcoming general election campaign?

And while President Trump was in the early stages of taking action to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 into the United States, what were the Democrats doing? Trying to impeach and remove him from office. Go figure.

It is time to take back the House of Representatives, increase the number of GOP seats in the Senate, and hold the White House so things that matter can get done that Americans really care about instead of wasting time and tax dollars on endless investigations.

Randall E. Carney, Bloomington

