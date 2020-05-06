Treat us like adults, not children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My main problem with the governor's extended stay-at-home order is that he is treating the citizens of Illinois like children. We downstate understand what needs to be done and we have proven it.

The Pantagraph has been printing every day about new, recovered, in isolation and the hospitalized.

I would have to believe there are low numbers in the hospitals in most downstate counties.

Per Channel 25 news, only about 26% of confirmed cases in Illinois are still active. More than 70% recovered. Why do we not hear that from our governor? Our governor sits in Chicago, not the state capital. He seems to be patting himself on the back very much like someone we all are tired of seeing doing the same thing.

You are governor of a large state where people hours away from Chicago need their jobs and livelihood and have been acting like adults. I truly hope you put the 30 days on as a worst case and you will modify it more to the positive soon.

Also take care of the nursing homes, long-term care facilities and all their support people. And thanks to everyone working who could be put in harm's way by this virus.

My niece works in nursing homes in the Chicago area, I understand how bad it can get.

Drew Vance, El Paso

