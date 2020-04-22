True Christians don't fear pandemic
True Christians don't fear pandemic

Letters to the editor

Throughout my lifetime I have never seen a situation as we are in, being locked down during the coronavirus.

My father was drafted into the Army as a non-combatant in World War I. He was in the medical corps and was sent to France during the pandemic flu of 1918-1919. On the ship, it was his duty to care for the GIs who were on sick call.

By God's grace, he did not develop any sickness. According to history there were 20 million deaths around the world and the population was a great deal less than it is now.

Where is our faith? Is it in God, or is it in the knowledge of mankind? Many years ago, I read a book by a renowned doctor in the backlands of the Smoky Mountains. He said, "The doctor can do the work, but only God can do the healing." That is exactly the truth. According to scripture and the many books I have read concerning the end of this age, the coronavirus is part of God's wrath upon the nations, starting already in the late 1800s.

True Christian believers do not need to fear the pandemic, nor the end of the age. Our home is not on this earth, and this can be found in John 14:2 and 27.

We don't know what will happen when the lockdown is finally discontinued. But it has certainly caused critical disruption throughout the world economies.

John Gramm, Gridley

