Trump actions appall faithful
Trump actions appall faithful

Letters to the editor

On June 1, Donald Trump once again appalled many people of faith. After delivering a hate-filled, violence-inviting message in the Rose Garden, he had peaceful demonstrators tear-gassed to clear the way for him. This was so he could have his picture taken holding a bible in front of historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The bible is not a political prop for someone like Mr. Trump to use for his hateful and narcissistic political ends. It contains the messages of the great prophets, who at the risk of their lives spoke truth to unjust rulers. It contains the teachings and compassionate example of the Prince of Peace, who summons his followers to love and service.

Our church buildings are places of worship, community building, teaching, service, and stations for sending people forth “to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.” The people of St. John’s church in D.C. do not see themselves as occupying a patriotic ornament. St. John’s has a vital ministry to immigrants and the dispossessed, the very people Mr. Trump vilifies in word and deed. Shame!

The Rev. James Bortell,

Normal

