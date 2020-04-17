Trump, administration have done good job
0 comments

Trump, administration have done good job

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I strongly commend President Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, for his early stopping of flights from China and Europe, for seeking advice from experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, and for his "all hands on deck" support of unified nationwide efforts to combat the spread and control of the coronavirus.

While the president was taking early action to protect Americans, the Democrats were focused on impeaching and removing him from office. Then the Democrats hijacked the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill to add on a bunch of unrelated Green Raw Deal social engineering garbage, using it as an opportunity to restructure things to fit their vision. Now Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has called for an independent [get Trump] commission to look into the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representative Doug Collins, R-Georgia, says Congress should instead investigate China for withholding information and passing along misinformation related to the origin of the coronavirus, which significantly hampered early efforts of several countries to protect their citizens from the coronavirus. Perhaps the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee should investigate the Democrat lack of focus on efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

I can hardly wait for the November general election results.

Randall E. Carney, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truth comes from higher place
Letters

Truth comes from higher place

This past week, many celebrated Passover and Holy Week. Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, where Jesus entered into Jerusalem for the celebrat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News