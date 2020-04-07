Trump cannot fathom 'good'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are in our present dire straits because of the complete lack and failure of leadership of the president.

In January and February his intelligence officials warned about a likely pandemic. A request for funds from his own health secretary (Azar) for respirator masks and other supplies was severely cut back. No testing kits on the drawing board.

He ignored the looming crisis and announced, “We have it under control, don’t worry, everything will be fine, it’ll disappear in the summer.”

Now we learn 100,000 to 200,000 people may lose their lives, probably more. Hospitals are overwhelmed and medical workers are putting their lives on the line without adequate protection.

What does the president do?

He repeatedly tells lies which then have to be walked back or corrected by Dr. Fauci and other medical professionals. Too often, though, his lies, braggadocio and insults are left to stand and poison our atmosphere.

He pits states against each other and contradicts the many capable governors who, thank God, are doing what they can to protect their constituents (thank you, Governor Pritzker).