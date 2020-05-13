Trump creates chaos for all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

COVID-19 has abruptly changed the lives of nearly everyone worldwide. The threat of a pandemic was widely known, but I, for one, had not considered its wide-ranging ramifications. But after my initial realization our lives might be very impacted for at least a couple of years, I was comforted by the many responses I saw.

Governors and medical people talked rationally about what steps we could take to save lives and tamp down the spread of the virus. The task force said masks could help protect others, and people immediately began wearing masks. Some people had already begun making masks for themselves and others. Local health officials, store owners, hospital administrators, school administrators, utility companies, religious leaders, and more made decisions to protect us all. Although the president declined to lead, parts of the government functioned well.

Guidelines were laid out to provide a framework for easing restrictions. These guidelines balanced the need between keeping businesses afloat and resuming commerce while minimizing health risks to workers and the general public.