Trump doesn't deserve pandemic praise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the not so merry month of May, Trump was congratulating himself for his spectacular job of leading America through the COVID-19 pandemic. But is such praise deserved?

Trump never put our health or economic security first. Instead he spent his time worrying about the markets, avoiding oversight, practicing divisive politics, stoking unrest, and spreading conspiracy theories, still denying Putin's 2016 election intervention.

Meanwhile, economic collapse caused by negligent handling of the coronavirus outbreak, underlying income inequalities, plus widespread unemployment, have damaged his number one campaign issue. To distract from real problems, Trump accused Obama and Biden of "crimes" involving the Russian affair.

But did Obama or Biden hire Trump's campaign operatives with Russian connections, arrange over 100 Russian contacts, schedule a Trump Tower meeting to get dirt on Clinton, have an attorney plan for a Trump Tower in Moscow, facilitate using Clinton's stolen e-mails, suggest Flynn talk with Russia's ambassador, then lie to the FBI and VP Pence or encourage Trump to grovel and praise Putin, fire Comey, then brag to the Russians that the investigation had been thwarted?