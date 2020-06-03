Trump, GOP have failed country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As April ended, Trump's son-in-law proclaimed their administration had great success handling the COVID-19 pandemic. So with over a million cases, 60,000 deaths, 30 million people unemployed, first quarter GDP in negative territory at minus 4.8% and a challenging future ahead, what would failure look like?

Who would evaluate our situation and conclude what happened was positive and we would quickly return to normal when so many are still experiencing such negative outcomes? Wealthy politicians, cabinet members, right-wing media stars and corporate CEOs, people who have cadres of assistants, security personnel and domestic staff protecting them, meeting their every need like the Trumps and their wealthy friends, that's who.

Remember Eddie Murphy's old movie, "Trading Places"? Wouldn't it be fitting if the Trump crowd, who think the future is so rosy, lost everything, money, jobs, homes, health insurance, food, but had to live in fear of illness, death or losing loved ones.