Trump, GOP have failed country

Letters to the editor

As April ended, Trump's son-in-law proclaimed their administration had great success handling the COVID-19 pandemic. So with over a million cases, 60,000 deaths, 30 million people unemployed, first quarter GDP in negative territory at minus 4.8% and a challenging future ahead, what would failure look like?

Who would evaluate our situation and conclude what happened was positive and we would quickly return to normal when so many are still experiencing such negative outcomes? Wealthy politicians, cabinet members, right-wing media stars and corporate CEOs, people who have cadres of assistants, security personnel and domestic staff protecting them, meeting their every need like the Trumps and their wealthy friends, that's who.

Remember Eddie Murphy's old movie, "Trading Places"? Wouldn't it be fitting if the Trump crowd, who think the future is so rosy, lost everything, money, jobs, homes, health insurance, food, but had to live in fear of illness, death or losing loved ones.

We are blessed to have competent, brave first responders, doctors, nurses, scientists, National Guard and military forces, essential transportation, manufacturing, grocery, postal, repair, utility and delivery workers plus farmers, local and state government personnel as well as resourceful governors who are on the job every day. Churches, charities, volunteers and all citizens who follow guidelines by washing hands, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings are the ones who will determine how successful outcomes of the COVID-19 crisis will be, not Trump and his GOP enablers who have failed us to spreading their disinformation, partisan pettiness and dysfunction.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

