Trump has failed American people

I cannot agree with recent letters commending President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. As early as January 2017, Trump chose to ignore a warning to prepare for a possible future pandemic caused by an as-yet unknown virus, and in 2018 dismissed the entire Pandemic Response Team "to save costs."

In early January 2020, Trump viewed the virus as a distant threat or harmless flu, warned that media reports could promote panic, and even suggested that the virus was a hoax. He failed to prepare a national shelter-in-place response, or to set up a central agency to secure and then distribute vital medical supplies. States and hospitals were forced to compete with each other, at soaring costs, for scarce personal protective equipment, respirators, and even swabs for testing. Not till mid-April did Trump authorize the manufacture of needed ventilators by the automobile industry. Trump insisted on the U.S. developing its own test, rather than adopting the proven German test offered by the World Health Organization, thus wasting more precious time.

Trump has consistently misled the public, claiming for instance that everyone who wants a test can get one, never remotely true. Now he is calling on America to re-open long before we have the testing capacity to re-open safely — and saying, again, that states must acquire this capacity by themselves.