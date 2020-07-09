Trump has mismanaged country's budget

These thoughts are intended for anyone considering supporting Donald Trump in 2020.
I know your thoughts on the role of women in today’s world and how foolish you feel the need is for their reproductive rights. I know you see wastefulness in environmental regulations and do not appreciate the impact of climate change on your life. I know you feel that your President has been treated wrongly in reference to his dealings with foreign governments, especially with Russia and Ukraine, and I understand your thoughts that a President should be above the law.
From this day forward, all presidents might benefit from this privilege and our responsibility as citizens will be to elect men and women of integrity who will put our country first with no selfish intent.
However, our country’s big concern is our national debt. As the pandemic effects lessen, the fact that our nation’s budget control has been so mismanaged during Trump’s reign will hinder every aspect of our economy. The booming economy, an accomplishment the President selfishly claims, will become more challenging.
A successful businessman would know that spending beyond your needs is not sustainable, but he’s been too focused on his re-election. He has always been infatuated with his wealth and swindles to assure that he will never pay his fair share in taxes. Under a second Trump administration, billionaires will continue to thrive and the middle class will carry the tax burden load. That should give you incentive to reconsider your vote.
Roger Hellman, Bloomington
