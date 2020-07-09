Trump has mismanaged country's budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These thoughts are intended for anyone considering supporting Donald Trump in 2020.

I know your thoughts on the role of women in today’s world and how foolish you feel the need is for their reproductive rights. I know you see wastefulness in environmental regulations and do not appreciate the impact of climate change on your life. I know you feel that your President has been treated wrongly in reference to his dealings with foreign governments, especially with Russia and Ukraine, and I understand your thoughts that a President should be above the law.

From this day forward, all presidents might benefit from this privilege and our responsibility as citizens will be to elect men and women of integrity who will put our country first with no selfish intent.

However, our country’s big concern is our national debt. As the pandemic effects lessen, the fact that our nation’s budget control has been so mismanaged during Trump’s reign will hinder every aspect of our economy. The booming economy, an accomplishment the President selfishly claims, will become more challenging.