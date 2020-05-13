Trump not the messenger we need
0 comments

Trump not the messenger we need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Many positions need filling in Trump’s administration, but truthful, patriotic people needn’t apply. Only those willing to ignore wrongdoing are eligible like Rep. Ratcliffe, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence. Those who don’t value the rule of law or the Constitution will be immediately hired. The main qualifications are abilities to lie and constantly praise Trump to boost his fragile ego.

A recent survey showed Republicans thought Trump was a better president than Lincoln. Does that mean they prefer dividing to uniting, lies to honesty, slavery to freedom? Given Trump’s pronouncements that he disagrees with Jesus’ teachings and religion is a crutch, will the GOP decide our Savior was a liberal socialist and worship Trump instead? Will they replace love with hate, charity with greed, peace with violence, kindness with cruelty, Bibles with “The Art of the Deal” books? Will they build Trump temples that have dollar signs instead of crosses, adult entertainment in place of sermons, guns in pews instead of hymnals? Will they rewrite the Ten Commandments allowing bearing false witness, adultery, killing and hating neighbors?

During the impeachment proceedings, one GOP congressman said, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do,” Christ’s words uttered as he died on the cross. Trump’s supporters say he is God’s messenger, but how could true Christians replace Jesus with such a greedy, corrupt, unrepentant charlatan like Trump? He may be a messenger, but he wasn’t sent by God, Jesus Christ was. That’s why we commemorate Easter’s resurrection.

Linda L. Doenitz, Bloomington

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is this the price for freedom?
Letters

Is this the price for freedom?

I remember during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and '70s where CBS News after each night's broadcast would list all the soldiers who were kille…

Don't allow fear to control you
Letters

Don't allow fear to control you

Quandry: How do you create widespread fear among 300 million U.S. citizens about a virus and persuade the nation’s leaders to institute a firs…

Time to move on beyond Trump
Letters

Time to move on beyond Trump

Donald Trump’s assessment of his response to this pandemic on May 5, 2020: “I think in a certain way, maybe our best work has been on what we’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News