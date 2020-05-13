Trump not the messenger we need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many positions need filling in Trump’s administration, but truthful, patriotic people needn’t apply. Only those willing to ignore wrongdoing are eligible like Rep. Ratcliffe, Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence. Those who don’t value the rule of law or the Constitution will be immediately hired. The main qualifications are abilities to lie and constantly praise Trump to boost his fragile ego.

A recent survey showed Republicans thought Trump was a better president than Lincoln. Does that mean they prefer dividing to uniting, lies to honesty, slavery to freedom? Given Trump’s pronouncements that he disagrees with Jesus’ teachings and religion is a crutch, will the GOP decide our Savior was a liberal socialist and worship Trump instead? Will they replace love with hate, charity with greed, peace with violence, kindness with cruelty, Bibles with “The Art of the Deal” books? Will they build Trump temples that have dollar signs instead of crosses, adult entertainment in place of sermons, guns in pews instead of hymnals? Will they rewrite the Ten Commandments allowing bearing false witness, adultery, killing and hating neighbors?