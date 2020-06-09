Trump's actions calm, reassuring
Trump's actions calm, reassuring

Letters to the editor

When President Trump stood in front of partially burned St. John's Church holding up the holy bible, what he did was more calming and assuring to the American people than anything else he could have done. It had absolutely nothing to do with separation of church and state or establishment of a state religion and the left knew it. That is why the left and their complicit drive-by news media have pulled out all the stops to detract from that moment in their ongoing and consistent campaign to divide the American people and "fundamentally change America." Their intent is to destroy this country as originally founded.

Extreme left-wing Democrats are telegraphing to us what this nation is going to look like if they win in November. Just look at what is going on in every large city controlled by Democrats, including Minneapolis.

The United States of America became an industrial powerhouse and a benevolent military superpower because of liberty and freedom. Left-wing Democrats now consider the Constitution to be a document of negative liberty.

The constant lying about Trump is loud and consistent. It is an attempt to seduce Trump supporters and moderates into abandoning him. Just how is he supposed to unite us when left-wing Democrats and their mouthpiece drive-by news media are constantly and consistently doing everything they can to divide us?

Remember, bad things can happen when good people sit back and do nothing.

Randall E. Carney, Bloomington

