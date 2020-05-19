Trump's responses are irresponsible
Trump's responses are irresponsible

Dr. Anthony Fauci candidly told Congress that reopening schools might not be the best idea. Donald Trump crossed his arms and stated, “That is not an acceptable answer.” This followed Trump’s grossly ignorant and dangerous refusal to implement “unacceptable” CDC guidelines for reopening the U.S. There is no strategic national plan after 100 days for proper testing and reopening the U.S.

Trump is not responsible for the pandemic or the economic downturn. Trump is responsible for the national government’s deplorable response to the pandemic. Trump received innumerable warnings from government scientists for two months before taking any action. For two months, Trump listened only to Kushner, Mnuchin, Kudlow, Fox News, and others giving him “acceptable” statements downplaying the forthcoming pandemic and warning that any response would negatively affect the stock market.

Trump’s elementary school science aptitude led to bizarre suggestions that Clorox and Lysol could solve the COVID-19 problem. Trump also promoted inappropriate malaria drugs. Trump “unacceptably” has tried to blame the media, Democrats, Obama, WHO, and China for damage to the U.S. caused by his incompetence.

Trump, his loyal disciples, and Fox News paint a rosy picture going forward. My money is on the scientists who believe that rapid reopening without a strategic national plan will lead to rapidly expanding casualties.

Trump has already been responsible for tens of thousands of lost lives. Trump’s ignorance, incompetence, and unwillingness to “accept” statements and opinions from public health and medical experts will lead to how many additional unnecessary deaths?

Dan Deneen, Bloomington

