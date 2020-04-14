Truth comes from higher place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This past week, many celebrated Passover and Holy Week. Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, where Jesus entered into Jerusalem for the celebration of the Passover. On Thursday, which is called Maundy Thursday, we learn of the institution of the Lord's Supper, also called Holy Communion, Eucharist. On Good Friday, Jesus was crucified on a cross by the Roman Ggvernment. Jesus was put on trial and appeared before Pontius Pilate, who was the Roman governor. Jesus told Pilate that He came into the world to witness to the truth. Pilate said to Jesus, "What is truth?"

Pilate's question reflected the cynicism of his day and ours. Skeptics were teaching that truth is unknowable and therefore a matter of opinion, so if such a thing as absolute truth existed, there would be no way to know it. Ironically, the answer to Pilate's question - the truth - was standing right in front of him.

Are we sometimes guilty of not recognizing the truth just like Pilate? Truth is not our feelings or emotions. Truth is not what we think is "right and wrong." Truth comes from a higher authority. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

