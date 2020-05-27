U of I system deserves support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Aisha Shekara and I am a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. As a student, I am worried about the impacts that COVID-19 are having on the U of I system and how it will impact the university's budget.

With the state legislature returning this past week, I am urging state legislators, especially Rep. Dan Brady and Sen. Jason Barickman, my home legislators, to support my education by adequately funding the U of I system.

As a student employee, I have been fortunate that despite disruptions related to COVID-19, the university has still kept me employed and allowed me to work remotely at my same hours. They did this in addition to setting up a $36 million emergency fund for students in need, refunding some costs for students who lived in university housing who moved home, and providing all of our classwork and counseling and career services online. I am very proud to be a student in the U of I system.

However, the U of I system is at risk for serious harm because of the lost revenue and increased costs associated with the COVID-19 crisis. That is why I am asking my state legislators to vote for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s introduced budget for the U of I system. I encourage everyone in the Bloomington-Normal area to do the same. Please help me support a strong University of Illinois system for our state!

Aisha Shekara, Bloomington

