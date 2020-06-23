US democracy on a downward spiral

Recent events keep me reflecting on the definition of effective leadership based on law. Hitler was elected in a democracy, but he and his fascistic circle dismantled it quickly. Lenin, Stalin and Mao attained leadership within worker and farmer movements but managed through increasing steps of oppression to consolidate their power. U.S. democracy is on such a downward spiral because Congressional Republicans have been saying no to law, such as:

No to protecting the 2020 presidential election from Russian influence; no to paper ballots which would protect ballot integrity; no to evidence in the court of impeachment; no to opposing the firing of inspector generals in Defense, Health, Intelligence and Justice; no to opposing transforming the Department of Justice from defending liberty for all to a legal swat team which works on behalf of the president’s political interest; no to supporting medical researchers and health officials in responding effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic; no to providing rural hospitals and clinics with adequate funding; no to opposing tariff relief going mainly to the already rich instead to ordinary family farms; no to a distribution of pandemic funds which has shorted ordinary citizens; no to initiatives to help police departments to better community relations; no to opposing voter suppression.