Use common sense in corona crisis
Use common sense in corona crisis

Letters to the editor

Well, we're told that the president will soon advise us of varying levels of self isolation and social distancing, depending on which part of the nation you are in.

Get ready for the 'Corona Osmosis.' People will naturally go to the safer areas under the belief they can be social and safe. Then, these well-intentioned people will contaminate those areas, too. The better idea is to keep the areas that are safe, safe, while trying to have the corona-intense areas recover.

The type of osmosis you want are the low corona areas can perhaps help supply the higher corona areas depending on inventories and demand.

Every bad idea always seemed like a good idea to someone in power at the time. That's why most disaster movies start with a scientist being ignored by a politician. Here's hoping we substitute political agenda for some badly needed logic and reason.

Loren Reale, Bloomington

