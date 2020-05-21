Use common sense to live your life

I am a 93-year-old veteran of World War II and, thank God, in excellent health. I understand the serious threat that the COVID-19 virus poses. I deeply empathize with those who have lost loved ones due to this nasty virus; I recently lost my precious wife of 65 years so I understand and sympathize with their grief.

What I find absolutely despicable is the way the tragic deaths are being politically exploited to shut down our country. Small businesses, in particular, are being destroyed and millions are forced to stop working. Will famine be far behind? When a demonstrably unhealthy politician in Springfield tells me how to stay healthy, I find this insulting and arrogant; this is an excellent demonstration of socialism in action when "government" forces you to do "what's best for you"; ask Venezuela how that worked for them. What's next? I have always used common sense to stay healthy and with God's blessings still am. Use your own God-given intelligence to protect yourselves, folks, and take anything such deviously motivated politicians say "with a grain of salt." Power is the name of the game.