Use logic in making COVID decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

With the recent “open”/”don’t open yet” dialogue clogging our airways, I am reminded of my college philosophy courses regarding Aristotle, Aquinas, Descartes, etc., who created logical thinking processes and decision-making methods. At the same time, there are the studies that prove fear is an extreme motivator over hope by a factor of 10 (e.g., fear of harm, economic as well as physical).

COVID-19 logic situation: COVID-19 is the most contagious virus currently known to mankind. There are no curatives, only palliative treatments. There are no medical preventatives, e.g., vaccines. We don’t know scope, segments, or geography of disease progression using reliable data. Slowing disease progression currently only is achieved by social isolation-mechanical systems.

Federal solution: Lift mechanical systems for disease control by “opening” some or all of the economy. Actions or non-actions (states vs. federal governments) not coordinated ad hoc. Develop an “aspirational plan” — called a wish or goal. Ignore proven method successes in Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, etc. Accept a 2%-3% death rate in our school children/seniors (Dr. Oz).

The only thing I can control is my actions, which confirm that in the short term I will increase my exposure reduction/minimization to avoid the “logical” next wave.