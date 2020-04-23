Use of insults not leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on handling the COVID-19 crisis. I am not using the word "leadership" deliberately, for Trump has shown no genuine leadership in this crisis.

Strassheim says that Trump has demonstrated "strong and focused leadership" and keeps "the American people informed in an honest way."

I have not watched all of Trump's news conferences, but I have watched enough to know that he did not act for weeks after hearing recommendations from government scientists and medical professionals to do so. Instead, Trump said to the American people that the virus will eventually disappear. Trump continues to reflect no understanding of the disease and its medical consequences.

Calling himself a "war-time president," Trump has not mobilized industrial efforts to produce masks, gowns and ventilators, leading to acute lethal shortages for our medical personnel, for the patients, and for the public.

For weeks, Trump called for business as usual, as millions were losing their jobs. He even called for full churches on Easter as an attempt at "resurrection economics" and in violation of many state quarantines.