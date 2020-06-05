Violence mars protesters' point
Violence mars protesters' point

Black Lives Matter is a branch among many branches of social activism trying to keep our democracy heading in the right direction. What is not part of social activism is criminal behavior. Blacks have a big problem that they face called discrimination/ racism/ murder that never seems to go away and has been since this country was founded. The Black Lives Matter movement has misguided protesters who break the law after a peaceful protest, which destroys any progress their peaceful works do. Nearly everyone in this country hears, supports, joins the message of Black Lives Matter until the movement indirectly incites some misguided protestrrs to destroy/steal property of others who support them through looting. Herein lies a problem. You won’t make progress victimizing others.

We hear you, and see the wrongs. We want right things right. But wrong things don’t make right things right. So Black Lives Matter, please reorganize and rethink your strategies. Please consider assisting our leaders and law enforcement by stopping the criminality that follows your protests. Your peaceful protests capture the hearts of Americans. But the criminality that follows needs you to help stop it so your message soars without being tainted. Let your message soar across the world without criminality tied to your activism and as we all aspire to a more perfect union together, your liberties, rights, and justice will reach the top. I have faith that we all can make it as we are stronger together.

Jo Anne Martin-O'Dell,

Normal

 

