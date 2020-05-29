Vote-by-mail has chance for fraud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There seems to be this ongoing push on the part of the Democrat Party and liberal media to loosen up vote-by-mail practices for the upcoming November election.

The justification for such is that there will be less exposure to the COVID-19 virus. And these entities seem to be perturbed that there would be resistance to this voting method on the part of the GOP.

Back in 2018 there were some unexpected midterm election results in several Republican leaning districts in southern California. I pulled up the Voting Compliance Handbook from the California state secretary office to see how elections are handled there. The Q & A section is filled with voter concerns about various practices going on in that state. Among them, a voter noticed her dead uncle was an active vote-by-mail voter on the precinct roster. Another person expressed concern that 30 people registered to vote at the local homeless shelter, even though this is not considered a permanent address under the current law. Also, I noted the secretary’s response to a question about door-to-door ballot collection. Any person can be designated to return your ballot to the elections official or polling location in California.