Warm memories of local zookeeper

Letters to the editor

I was so gratified to see your Sunday profile on Willis Stearles, the long-time Miller Park zookeeper. I spent the first 10 years of my life living a few doors from Mr. Stearles and his wife. They lived on the northwest corner of Emerson and Fell Avenue in Bloomington. IWU owns the vacant lot now.

They were my first (and only, for a long time) contact with someone that didn't look like me. Most of my contact with Mr. Stearles was at the zoo. He treated us, and every other kid, like we were his own. His demeanor and kindness stick in my memory, even after 70 years. And Mrs. Stearles was the same way when I delivered them the newspaper or went there trick or treating. Both wonderful people!

Steve Whelan, Bloomington

 

