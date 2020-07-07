We live in a world of double standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read where a small group of students at Normal Community West High School were causing racial problems and that the president of the school's Black Student Union, along with their protesters, were hollering "racism has to stop."

I read another article, "BET Awards honors Black voices, artists." That then got me thinking of all the Black organizations that currently exist such as Miss Black America, BET, The Black Caucus, and many others too numerous to mention.

Some folks may also look at these organizations as racist themselves as their name implies, being one race over another. If you doubt me, ponder this. If one substitutes "white" instead of "Black" in these names, many would suggest it might be initiated by the Klan and it would immediately be banned for racism. But when the Black race does it, no one thinks twice.

This is the double standards world we currently live in where it's OK for one race to say and do something but not OK for another. Some might not think twice about it but others don't forget the double standards as easily.

Terry White, Bloomington

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0