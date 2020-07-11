We live in a world of doubles standards

I read where a small group of students at Normal Community West High School were causing racial problems and that the President of the school's Black Student Union, along with their protesters, were hollering "racism has to stop."
Upon further reading of the paper, I noticed another article titled "BET Awards honors Black voices, artists." I then started thinking of all the black organizations that currently exist such as Miss Black America, BET, Congressional Black Caucus, and others too numerous to mention. Additionally, some folks may also look at these organizations as racist themselves as their name implies, one race over another.
If you doubt me, think, if one substitutes White instead of Black in these names, many would suggest it was initiated by the Klan and would immediately be banned for racism but yet when the black race does it, no one thinks twice about it. This is the double standards world we currently live in where it's OK for one race to do something but not OK for another. Some might not think twice about it but others don't forget as easily. I'm not racist but by pointing out these differences, some will undoubtedly think of me as a racist.
I ask, am I a person of color if my race is white? The last time I checked, white is a color, why can't I also be a person of color? God said we were all equal but in today's society, it doesn't appear to be that way.
Terry White, Bloomington
Editor's note: An incorrect version of this letter was published. This version has been corrected.
