We must speak up for the unborn

Abortions have been with us for a long time. Then in 1973, our Supreme Court, playing God, made abortions legal from sea to shining sea.

The pro-abortion forces continue fighting any and all anti-abortion restrictions — like parental notice, mandatory ultrasounds, etc. They pursue an unrelenting effort to convince all of us that abortion is not only legal — but a "right" that overrides the right to life of every human being in the womb.

Governor J.B. Pritzker campaigns daily for "the value of lives." The only numbers he mentions are those of the virus-afflicted. What about the 12,800 or so deaths of children in the womb since the first of 2020 (estimated 42,000-plus annually) in Illinois?

Shame, America. Shame on you, Pritzker. Sham on me, too, for not writing more often, for not campaigning harder for the lives of the unborn who cannot yet campaign for themselves.

Tom Tock, Dwight

