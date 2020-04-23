We need prayers, not politics
We need prayers, not politics

Letters to the editor

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one again. We have been required to stay in place. The majority of the people are abiding by this request.

There are negative happenings with this situation such as the hoarding and price gouging. Shame on those persons and businesses.

There are lessons to be learned from all this and they hopefully will be learned as we go forward.

This was truly a different Easter season. The churches are empty. We can watch services in our homes but miss our "church family." What a celebration it will be when this epidemic is over.

I would ask for continual prayers for all the people, the doctors, nurses, nursing home caregivers and all essential workers. Please pray for all the leaders who are working tirelessly to find healing for all.

This is not a time to be political but a time to be prayerful. Let's each and every one do their part to curb this virus. God bless America and the world.

Ruth Steinhilber, Flanagan

