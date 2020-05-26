We owe thanks to National Guard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Guard has played a vital role during the current pandemic. The Trump administration's decision to end Guard deployments this month therefore seems short-sighted and counterproductive, especially given the need to expand testing as we begin to reopen our economy.

What is particularly outrageous, however, is the administration's decision to end deployments at 89 days — deliberately denying these service members significant benefits that would kick in on day 90. This decision can only be described as petty and cruel.

I urge Rep. Rodney Davis to voice his constituents' outrage at this petty insult to our brave and patriotic friends and neighbors who volunteer to serve in the Illinois Guard. However loyal representative Davis may be to this president, he cannot remain silent on this outrage and claim to be a supporter of veterans and our military.

Joe Strano, Bloomington

