We will get through this stronger

Coronavirus 2020: We are in this together.

For us, the senior citizens, if we have health issues, we are considered high risk. So the longer this pandemic stays, the odds are against us. We know and face that one day may be our last. But we still practice the prevention tasks.

We pray for our family and friends and the world as a whole. Stay well and strength to all. We need it more than ever now. I think the seniors need a voice. In the big picture, we are vulnerable and put in back thoughts. Many seniors live alone. Some have family. Others have helpers. But many take care of themselves. All of us are important.

Don't get me wrong. At times like these, sometimes the old are overlooked. Seeing the news how big vegetable growers and big dairy farms are throwing out their harvest and milk because it was for schools and restaurants. Why not give them to the hungry and senior citizens? Come on!

So to the givers, doers, to the ones working on the front lines, to the inspirers, the creators with drawings of Jesus and cutout hearts, to all who contribute to keeping our faith and hope strong: Thank you so much. We need you all. Stay safe and well. A big hug.

We will all get through this pandemic stronger. Peace to all.

Judy Cook, Bloomington

