Wear a mask and enforce the rule

I have sat in front of a convenience store and seen many people walking into the store with no mask.

Come on, people. Wake up.

It's not just to prevent you from getting the virus, it's also to protect the people that are in the same place as you.

I'm not going to say anything to the people that don't wear the mask because I don't want to get in a fight or get shot.

I think that the people that don't wish to wear a mask are irresponsible.

Most stores have a person who will ask for you to get a mask or you can't enter. Now, why can't all stores do that?

B. Dale Rogers, Heyworth

