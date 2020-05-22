What has happened to U.S. government?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

What became of the America I admired when I was growing up in the 1950s and '60s?

Nowadays, our federal government seems inept at best and dangerous at worst.

Under Donald Trump, our government has botched the pandemic response. First, by being months late to the fight and then by constant contradictory messaging. Healthcare providers did not have the necessary protective equipment and citizens, now advised to wear masks, are hard-pressed to buy disposable masks at pharmacies or grocery stores.

To add insult to injury, our federal government has promised stimulus checks of $1,200 to Americans who qualify. However, the IRS.gov website, touted to help you track your check, doesn’t work.

Calling elected officials like U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-18th, is another exercise in futility. One office suggested I stay away from the IRS website because it might confuse the government. And the other promised an email link to a congressional inquiry form but didn’t send the link.