What has happened to U.S. government?

What became of the America I admired when I was growing up in the 1950s and '60s?
Nowadays, our federal government seems inept at best and dangerous at worst.
Under Donald Trump, our government has botched the pandemic response. First, by being months late to the fight and then by constant contradictory messaging. Healthcare providers did not have the necessary protective equipment and citizens, now advised to wear masks, are hard-pressed to buy disposable masks at pharmacies or grocery stores.
To add insult to injury, our federal government has promised stimulus checks of $1,200 to Americans who qualify. However, the IRS.gov website, touted to help you track your check, doesn’t work.
Calling elected officials like U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-18th, is another exercise in futility. One office suggested I stay away from the IRS website because it might confuse the government. And the other promised an email link to a congressional inquiry form but didn’t send the link.
Neither office seemed to know why the IRS, which is responsible for sending the stimulus checks, has not accessed Social Security payment information in order to credit bank accounts. As of May 20, I still don’t have my check. What are these people doing in D.C. besides collecting overly generous salaries and pensions?
Finally, while some of us wait for our checks, our hapless government has been mailing checks to dead people.
Bob Holliday, Bloomington
