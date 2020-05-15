What's going on with post office?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What's the story of the local post office? They have only one drop box for mail and it's usually always full, whereas they had four drop boxes at the old post office.

Why would they only have one at the new post office? Don't they still have about the same amount of letters or has the post office suffered that much loss?

The old post office usually had two of them full when I went there. Maybe they want everybody to go inside and mail, but there usually is not enough parking for that. I have called them but no answer.

By the way, the downtown post office has four or five drop-off boxes. Do they actually do that much more business than the original post office?

Edward J. Carroll, Bloomington

