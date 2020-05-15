What's going on with post office?
0 comments

What's going on with post office?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

What's the story of the local post office? They have only one drop box for mail and it's usually always full, whereas they had four drop boxes at the old post office.

Why would they only have one at the new post office? Don't they still have about the same amount of letters or has the post office suffered that much loss?

The old post office usually had two of them full when I went there. Maybe they want everybody to go inside and mail, but there usually is not enough parking for that. I have called them but no answer.

By the way, the downtown post office has four or five drop-off boxes. Do they actually do that much more business than the original post office?

Edward J. Carroll, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump creates chaos for all
Letters

Trump creates chaos for all

COVID-19 has abruptly changed the lives of nearly everyone worldwide. The threat of a pandemic was widely known, but I, for one, had not consi…

Trump not the messenger we need
Letters

Trump not the messenger we need

Many positions need filling in Trump’s administration, but truthful, patriotic people needn’t apply. Only those willing to ignore wrongdoing a…

Time to move on beyond Trump
Letters

Time to move on beyond Trump

Donald Trump’s assessment of his response to this pandemic on May 5, 2020: “I think in a certain way, maybe our best work has been on what we’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News