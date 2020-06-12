Why can't we return to dining in?
0 comments

Why can't we return to dining in?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Since sitting six feet apart outside restaurants is healthy enough, why can't people sit six feet apart inside restaurants?

If we have a test to confirm we have COVID, why can't businesses just require people to get it at least initially when coming back to work or even whenever there is a high risk or even regularly to make sure it is caught soon? That way, many more restaurants could get busier.

Gary Stevens, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump actions appall faithful
Letters

Trump actions appall faithful

On June 1, Donald Trump once again appalled many people of faith. After delivering a hate-filled, violence-inviting message in the Rose Garden…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News