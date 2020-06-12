Why can't we return to dining in?

Since sitting six feet apart outside restaurants is healthy enough, why can't people sit six feet apart inside restaurants?
If we have a test to confirm we have COVID, why can't businesses just require people to get it at least initially when coming back to work or even whenever there is a high risk or even regularly to make sure it is caught soon? That way, many more restaurants could get busier.
Gary Stevens, Bloomington
