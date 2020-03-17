Why close schools for entire state?

Why is the governor closing all schools in Illinois? As of March 13, there were 46 cases of coronavirus in Illinois and all 46 cases reside in four counties located in the most northeastern regions of Illinois (40 in Cook County, 2 in Kane County, two in Lake County, and two in McHenry County). I understand closing schools in those counties and even surrounding counties at this time may be warranted, but that would be a total of nineof the 102 counties in Illinois. However, it's premature to close schools in the 93 other counties at this time.

The coronavirus will impact all counties in Illinois at some point, but individual counties should be making the decision when to close schools based upon when their communities are being impacted. Some Chicago area counties may be impacted now but by the end of March it may be the point of time when many other counties in Illinois are just starting to be impacted by coronavirus. Closing all schools throughout the state is unwarranted currently when the risk to the majority of counties and their students is extremely low.

The schools in all counties of Illinois may need to close for multiple weeks at some point in time due to coronavirus but shouldn't those closings be based upon when those counties at least have something other than an extremely low risk of being impacted by coronavirus?

Paul Anderson, Bloomington

