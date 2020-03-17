Why close schools for entire state?
0 comments

Why close schools for entire state?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Why is the governor closing all schools in Illinois? As of March 13, there were 46 cases of coronavirus in Illinois and all 46 cases reside in four counties located in the most northeastern regions of Illinois (40 in Cook County, 2 in Kane County, two in Lake County, and two in McHenry County). I understand closing schools in those counties and even surrounding counties at this time may be warranted, but that would be a total of nineof the 102 counties in Illinois. However, it's premature to close schools in the 93 other counties at this time.

The coronavirus will impact all counties in Illinois at some point, but individual counties should be making the decision when to close schools based upon when their communities are being impacted. Some Chicago area counties may be impacted now but by the end of March it may be the point of time when many other counties in Illinois are just starting to be impacted by coronavirus. Closing all schools throughout the state is unwarranted currently when the risk to the majority of counties and their students is extremely low.

The schools in all counties of Illinois may need to close for multiple weeks at some point in time due to coronavirus but shouldn't those closings be based upon when those counties at least have something other than an extremely low risk of being impacted by coronavirus?

Paul Anderson, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Dan Brady is the most qualified candidate to represent us in the 105th Legislative District. I listened and took notes during two forums betwe…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

As chairman of the McLean County Board, I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Trisha Malott since she assumed the position as our c…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

I have known David Paul Blumenshine for 10 years. Have served with him through numerous community and nonprofit functions. He is honest and tr…

McLean County Board, District 8
Letters

McLean County Board, District 8

Voters would do well to vote Lea Cline to the McLean County Board. Lea is an impressive candidate who has a track record of leadership and ser…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

My choice for McLean County auditor is Trisha Malott. I had the pleasure to work with her at the county and know what a talented, hard-working…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News