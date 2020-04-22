Why doesn't Trump believe in virus?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During January and February, after being informed of the coming pandemic, Trump spent his time tweeting, talking to his Fox friends and right-wing radio hosts, golfing and socializing in Florida, holding huge campaign rallies and spreading disinformation about political rivals, failing to prepare to protect us, his most important duty.

Trump told us coronavirus was like a cold or flu and its spread was under control. Fox News and Rush Limbaugh echoed those ideas day and night. Rush was even awarded the Medal of Freedom and Fox praised for their accurate reporting.

Trump held lots of rallies where thousands of people spent hours in lines, then crowded into arenas shoulder to shoulder, listening to Trump rant about fake news concerning the pandemic, saying it was a Democratic hoax to hurt his reelection chances. Could those rallies have been incubators causing infection hot spots?

Did Trump share confidential information with golfing buddies, wealthy friends and family that encouraged rebalancing stock portfolios or changing business decisions? Could making money have delayed warning the public and producing and distributing equipment and supplies?