Why is Illinois at the bottom?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

A few weeks back, the Illinois governor was criticized for supposedly asking for $40 billion for Illinois as part of the CARES Act. A dumb idea, a plea showing how mismanaged our state is financially. But wait, Illinois is one of the main states that supports the rest of the country. Yes, as Illinois residents, you receive $.78 in federal government support for every $1 of federal taxes paid. Thus, Illinois ranks 46 to 48 (out of 50) in most years in receiving federal government support compared to tax dollars paid. That equals about $40 billion yearly.

So, when you watch the news and see fires, tornadoes, hurricane damage and flooding, you are one of the main funders in monetary support to fix the problems. You are also a main contributor paying for Medicaid in many states.

Some states like South Carolina receive $1.30 for each dollar paid. There are only 14 states that receive less than they pay. No one wants to complain about supporting others in need; however, some of these states are constant winners, others like Illinois constant losers. Don’t we, the citizens of Illinois, deserve to have better roads, more money to support our parks, etc. Where are our federal representatives?