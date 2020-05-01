Woodford prosecutor acts accordingly

What a twist of irony for a governor who has defied his constitutional duty to faithfully execute our laws (Article 5 Section 8) and to support the Constitution of the United States (Article 13 Section 3).

Is the law only the law when it supports the governor’s personal agenda? If so, then our Constitution and the separation of powers are a sham. By blocking enforcement of long-standing federal immigration laws the governor violates his oath of office and should be censured if not removed from office. Until that happens, the state's attorney has an undeniable precedent-supporting discretionary enforcement of the law. At least Woodford County is providing a sanctuary for citizens.