Woodford prosecutor acts accordingly
0 comments

Woodford prosecutor acts accordingly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

The Woodford County state's attorney has declared he will not enforce Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order extension due to questions regarding its constitutionality.

What a twist of irony for a governor who has defied his constitutional duty to faithfully execute our laws (Article 5 Section 8) and to support the Constitution of the United States (Article 13 Section 3).

Is the law only the law when it supports the governor’s personal agenda? If so, then our Constitution and the separation of powers are a sham. By blocking enforcement of long-standing federal immigration laws the governor violates his oath of office and should be censured if not removed from office. Until that happens, the state's attorney has an undeniable precedent-supporting discretionary enforcement of the law. At least Woodford County is providing a sanctuary for citizens.

Kevin Trantina, Metamora

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules
Letters

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '…

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News