Work together to fight racism

While we (YWCA) have been fighting for the elimination of racism for years, the senseless murders of several African-American people over the past few months have sparked a nationwide response to address racism. I speak for YWCA McLean County when I say “We stand with those fighting.” And we will continue to stand with all who fight the atrocities of racism.

As a woman of color, it is gut-wrenching to call out the names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, all who have recently lost their lives due to racially biased profiling amid policing. As people of color, it has been imposed upon us to embrace senseless killings as protocol. Yet I have full confidence in our local law enforcement agencies to understand the complexity of race and social justice and carry out their sworn oaths of duty with the entire community in mind.

Now is the time for our community leaders to join me in supporting organizations that are working toward a world of equity and human decency. This is the time for each of us to step outside that comfort zone, move beyond fear, and prepare to make lasting change. Community organizations are already active in this fight, including YWCA, the NAACP, and Not in Our Town. Leaders, organizers, and citizens from every corner of the county can take this opportunity to stand together and ask, “What can I do to help?”