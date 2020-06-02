Work together to fight racism
0 comments

Work together to fight racism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

While we (YWCA) have been fighting for the elimination of racism for years, the senseless murders of several African-American people over the past few months have sparked a nationwide response to address racism. I speak for YWCA McLean County when I say “We stand with those fighting.” And we will continue to stand with all who fight the atrocities of racism.

As a woman of color, it is gut-wrenching to call out the names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, all who have recently lost their lives due to racially biased profiling amid policing. As people of color, it has been imposed upon us to embrace senseless killings as protocol. Yet I have full confidence in our local law enforcement agencies to understand the complexity of race and social justice and carry out their sworn oaths of duty with the entire community in mind.

Now is the time for our community leaders to join me in supporting organizations that are working toward a world of equity and human decency. This is the time for each of us to step outside that comfort zone, move beyond fear, and prepare to make lasting change. Community organizations are already active in this fight, including YWCA, the NAACP, and Not in Our Town. Leaders, organizers, and citizens from every corner of the county can take this opportunity to stand together and ask, “What can I do to help?”

Tiffany Lawson-Grant

The writer is chair, board of directors

YWCA McLean County

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is Illinois at the bottom?
Letters

Why is Illinois at the bottom?

A few weeks back, the Illinois governor was criticized for supposedly asking for $40 billion for Illinois as part of the CARES Act. A dumb ide…

U of I system deserves support
Letters

U of I system deserves support

My name is Aisha Shekara and I am a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. As a student, I am worried about the impacts tha…

Justice must be served now
Letters

Justice must be served now

I am appalled at the apparent brutal killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. On…

Beauty shines among diversity
Letters

Beauty shines among diversity

I cry for the mothers and fathers who daily send their children into our society fearful that they will be unjustly killed for the color of th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News